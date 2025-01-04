Hollister’s Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital welcomed the first baby of the year just after midnight on Jan. 1—a girl who weighed in at nearly 6 pounds, according to the hospital.

Parents Elizabeth Hernandez and Gilbert Valencia welcomed their daughter, Genesis, to the world at 12:04am on New Year’s Day. Genesis is now the youngest of seven siblings, joining her four sisters and two brothers, HHMH said.

Genesis weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces, and she is 19 inches long, according to the hospital.

“Baby Genesis, delivered by Dr. Zarin Amin, OB/GYN, must have been waiting for the stroke of midnight to make her grand entry as her mom had been in labor for more than 36 hours,” says a press release from HHMH.

The hospital’s staff presented Genesis’ parents with a “First Baby of the New Year” gift pack that was filled with baby items to help celebrate the occasion.

“It is always an honor for a hospital to welcome the first baby of the New Year,” said Mary Casillas, CEO of HHMH. “On behalf of Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital, we wish the Hernandez/Valencia family a wonderful 2025!”