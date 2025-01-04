Newborn baby Genesis is pictured with parents Elizabeth Hernandez and Gilbert Valencia on Jan. 1, just after their daughter was born at Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital in Hollister. Photo: Contributed

Hollister’s Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital welcomed the first baby of the year just after midnight on Jan. 1—a girl who weighed in at nearly 6 pounds, according to the hospital. 

Parents Elizabeth Hernandez and Gilbert Valencia welcomed their daughter, Genesis, to the world at 12:04am on New Year’s Day. Genesis is now the youngest of seven siblings, joining her four sisters and two brothers, HHMH said. 

Genesis weighed 5 pounds, 13 ounces, and she is 19 inches long, according to the hospital. 

“Baby Genesis, delivered by Dr. Zarin  Amin, OB/GYN, must have been waiting for the stroke of midnight to make her grand entry as her mom had been in labor for more than 36 hours,” says a press release from HHMH. 

The hospital’s staff presented Genesis’ parents with a “First Baby of the New Year” gift pack that was filled with baby items to help celebrate the occasion. 

“It is always an honor for a hospital to welcome the first baby of the New Year,” said Mary Casillas, CEO of HHMH. “On behalf of Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital, we wish the Hernandez/Valencia family a wonderful 2025!”

Pictured left to right are RN Penny Cotter, RN Jennifer Dohl, RN Katie Muenzer, RN Kaylene Pankowski, Elizabeth Hernandez and Gilrbert Valencia with newborn Genesis, who was the first child born at Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital in 2025 Photo: Contributed
Previous articleWoman arrested for animal cruelty after viral video
Next articleCalifornia will stiffen theft penalties in 2025
Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here