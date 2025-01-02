Police arrested a Hollister woman on suspicion of animal cruelty after a viral video had circulated showing the suspect abusing a dog, authorities said.

Hollister Police Animal Care and Services earlier this month received a report from Watsonville Police Department, notifying local authorities that a video had been viewed repeatedly on Facebook showing a local resident hitting her dog, Hollister Police said in a press release.

Hollister Animal Control conducted an investigation. On Dec. 19, Hollister Police contacted witnesses who said they knew the woman in the video, police said.

Local authorities also seized the dog and transported the animal to a local veterinarian for treatment, says the press release.

On Dec. 23, investigating Hollister Animal Care and Services officers obtained an arrest warrant for Sophia Enfantino, 19, police said. Enfantino was arrested on suspicion of felony animal cruelty.

“Hollister Police Animal Care and Services would like to remind the public that it is unlawful for any person having charge or custody of any animal, either as owner or otherwise, to subject any animal to needless suffering, inflict unnecessary cruelty upon an animal, or in any manner abuse an animal, or deprives an animal of necessary sustenance, drink, or shelter as it violates California PC 597,” police said in the press release.

A violation of the state law is punishable as a felony by imprisonment, or by a fine of not more than $20,000, or by both that fine and imprisonment, police said.

“Hollister Police Animal Care and Services would like to thank the Watsonville Police Department for their partnership and providing vital information that led to the apprehension of the animal owner,” the press release added.

Anyone with information about this investigation can contact Hollister Animal Control at 831.636.4320.