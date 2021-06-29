Nomination period opens July 12 for council seat

The nomination period to fill the vacant District 3 seat on the Hollister City Council opens July 12.

The council agreed to hold an election on Nov. 2 after Honor Spencer resigned from her seat on April 19.

District 3, representing about 8,500 residents, covers central Hollister, bordered by San Benito Street to the west, Veterans Memorial Park to the east, and South Street/Hillcrest Road and Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital to the north and south, respectively.

A candidate must be a United States citizen, at least 18 years of age, a registered voter within District 3 as well as a resident in the district.

The nomination period opens July 12 at 8am and runs through Aug. 6 at 5pm.

According to the City Clerk’s Office, the city requires signatures in lieu of a filing fee. At least 20 valid signatures of registered voters within District 3 must be obtained. Only one registered voter can circulate a nomination paper.

The person elected will complete the seat’s remaining term, which ends December 2022.

The City Clerk’s Office is open Mondays through Fridays from 8am to noon and 1-5pm. To make an appointment, call 831.636.4300.