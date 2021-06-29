good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
82.5 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
June 29, 2021
Article Search
City Hall
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Nomination period opens July 12 for council seat

Seat left open with resignation of Honor Spencer

By: Staff Report
23
0

The nomination period to fill the vacant District 3 seat on the Hollister City Council opens July 12.

The council agreed to hold an election on Nov. 2 after Honor Spencer resigned from her seat on April 19.

District 3, representing about 8,500 residents, covers central Hollister, bordered by San Benito Street to the west, Veterans Memorial Park to the east, and South Street/Hillcrest Road and Hazel Hawkins Memorial Hospital to the north and south, respectively.

A candidate must be a United States citizen, at least 18 years of age, a registered voter within District 3 as well as a resident in the district.

The nomination period opens July 12 at 8am and runs through Aug. 6 at 5pm.

According to the City Clerk’s Office, the city requires signatures in lieu of a filing fee. At least 20 valid signatures of registered voters within District 3 must be obtained. Only one registered voter can circulate a nomination paper.

The person elected will complete the seat’s remaining term, which ends December 2022.

The City Clerk’s Office is open Mondays through Fridays from 8am to noon and 1-5pm. To make an appointment, call 831.636.4300.

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

Sal Felice II ready to play in the U.S. Senior Open

Emanuel Lee -
On July 8, Sal Felice II will be competing...
Crime

Man sentenced to 15 years for shooting at vehicles

Staff Report -
Charles Kenneth Lafferty, the man who pleaded guilty to...
Local News

Downtown Hollister events are returning

Staff Report -
A trio of downtown Hollister’s staple events are returning...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
Upcoming Events
Submit an Event

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties
Watsonville Worm Castings
Rebeca's Bakery

WEB DEVELOPMENT
/DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay Express
East Bay magazine
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Sal Felice II ready to play in the U.S. Senior Open

Man sentenced to 15 years for shooting at vehicles