The Hollister Police Department captured an out-of-town larcenist after a local resident called in to report someone who was attempting to open car doors in the middle of the night.

Mario Acostaperez, 35, of Watsonville was arrested and taken to San Benito County Jail on Nov. 10 for prowling, driving on a suspended license and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to police. A passenger in the car, 24-year old Roberto Arredondo of Watsonville, was booked for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Police officers recovered unreported stolen property such as a portable torch and a battery powered spotlight that is consistent with items found in construction work trucks, according to Hollister Police Department. The stolen items will be held at the police station until they are returned to the owner or owners.

Last week, the police department received a report of a man on the 400 block of Promise Way walking up to parked unoccupied cars and trying to open them. Residents used their Ring camera systems to capture footage of the suspect.

A police officer responded to the call shortly after midnight and located a car leaving the area, which was related to the incident. The officer made a traffic stop based on a vehicle code violation.

Officers noticed that Acostaperez was wearing clothing described by the reporting party, police said. The officer also discovered there was a passenger, Arredondo, who attempted to hide by lying down on the back seat, according to the police.

“The police department values our partnership with our community to keep our city safe,” says a press release from Hollister PD regarding the arrests. “The Hollister Police Department would like to thank the resident who called the police in a timely manner and assisted the police in arresting individuals who were targeting the neighborhood.”