A male victim was injured in a drive-by shooting Friday night, and police are asking the public for help locating and identifying the suspect or suspects, according to authorities.

About 7:32pm July 24, Hollister Police officers responded to the 900 block of Fourth Street on reports of shots being fired. When officers arrived, they located the victim of a single gunshot wound in a nearby business, according to police.

Officers rendered medical aid to the victim until the Hollister Fire Department and paramedics arrived. The victim was transported to a nearby trauma center and was released after being treated, police said.

Officers learned the victim had been crossing Fourth Street when a dark colored SUV drove by and an unknown occupant shot at him, police said. The vehicle then fled the scene and the suspect or suspects, as well as the vehicle, are still outstanding.

Police surrounded and taped off El Grullense taqueria for several hours after the shooting, as they collected evidence and processed the crime scene.

Detectives are seeking anyone who may have information related to this investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the Hollister Police Department Detective Bureau at (831) 636-4330. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.

Hollister Police collect evidence and process the scene of a shooting July 24 outside El Grullense restaurant on Fourth Street. Photos: Juan Reyes

