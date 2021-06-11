good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
June 11, 2021
Local NewsCOVID-19FeaturedNews

OptumServe vaccine site moves to Tres Pinos Road

Vaccinated residents eligible for cash prizes

By: Staff Report
As of June 14, the San Benito County OptumServe Covid-19 vaccination site will move to 351 Tres Pinos Road, Suite B, in Hollister.

Friday, June 11, is the last day the clinic will be located at Rancho San Justo Middle School, according to a press release from the county.

Anyone interested in making a vaccine appointment at the OptumServe site can do so through the California MyTurn website: https://myturn.ca.gov. Those without adequate internet or computer access can make appointments by calling the MyTurn hotline at (833) 422-4255.

On May 27, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the Vax for the Win initiative, a new vaccine incentive program designed to motivate the state’s residents to get vaccinated leading up to the June 15 reopening. After May 27, individuals who begin and complete their Covid-19 vaccination will automatically be eligible to receive a $50 prepaid or grocery card, says the county’s press release.

All Californians who are at least partially vaccinated are also automatically eligible for cash prize drawings taking place in June. Thirty winners were selected for the “$50,000 Fridays” drawings on June 4 and June 11. On June 15, $1.5 million will be awarded to 10 Californians.

Winners must complete their vaccination in order to claim their prize. If a winner is younger than 18, the prize will be placed in a savings account until they turn 18.

Staff Report

