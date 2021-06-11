OptumServe vaccine site moves to Tres Pinos Road

As of June 14, the San Benito County OptumServe Covid-19 vaccination site will move to 351 Tres Pinos Road, Suite B, in Hollister.

Friday, June 11, is the last day the clinic will be located at Rancho San Justo Middle School, according to a press release from the county.

Anyone interested in making a vaccine appointment at the OptumServe site can do so through the California MyTurn website: https://myturn.ca.gov. Those without adequate internet or computer access can make appointments by calling the MyTurn hotline at (833) 422-4255.

On May 27, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the Vax for the Win initiative, a new vaccine incentive program designed to motivate the state’s residents to get vaccinated leading up to the June 15 reopening. After May 27, individuals who begin and complete their Covid-19 vaccination will automatically be eligible to receive a $50 prepaid or grocery card, says the county’s press release.

All Californians who are at least partially vaccinated are also automatically eligible for cash prize drawings taking place in June. Thirty winners were selected for the “$50,000 Fridays” drawings on June 4 and June 11. On June 15, $1.5 million will be awarded to 10 Californians.

Winners must complete their vaccination in order to claim their prize. If a winner is younger than 18, the prize will be placed in a savings account until they turn 18.