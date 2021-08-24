Overdose deaths increase in San Benito

Drug overdoses and deaths are on the rise throughout the state of California, and San Benito County has seen a major uptick in incidents since 2019, according to authorities.

So far in 2021, police, paramedics and other first responders have administered Narcan to 18 people in San Benito County who had overdosed on drugs, says a press release from county officials. Narcan, also known as naloxone, is an over-the-counter medication that can temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, and has been credited with saving thousands of lives nationwide, according to health experts.

In 2020, there were 38 overdose incidents in San Benito County in which authorities administered Narcan; and 23 such incidents in 2019, according to the press release.

Data from the county coroner shows a similar increase in overdose-related deaths. In 2020, nine people died of drug overdoses; and seven died by overdose in 2019. In 2018, six drug overdose deaths were reported in San Benito County, authorities said.

The most common drug leading to the local overdoses is fentanyl mixed with opioids or other illicit drugs purchased on the streets, authorities said. Fentanyl is a highly potent opioid that can be more than 50 times stronger than morphine. While pharmaceutical fentanyl (available by prescription only) is approved for treating severe pain, illegal fentanyl is often found in illicitly produced fake pills.

“Many people take these pills thinking they are taking a prescription pill such as oxycodone, unaware that it may contain lethal doses of fentanyl,” says the press release from San Benito County. “Over the last couple of years, there have been several overdoses in San Benito County linked to the use of fake/counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl. Use of street pills and illicit drugs containing lethal amounts of fentanyl can lead to death even with the first use.”

The county’s Public Health Services in partnership with the San Benito County Opioid Task Force recognizes International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31, as a chance to raise awareness of overdose in the community. In doing so, county officials and advocates hope to reduce the stigma of a drug-related death.

The county will post yard signs throughout the community and set up an informational booth on substance abuse and support resources in front of the Veterans Memorial Building, 649 San Benito St.

“Let us remember that not all forms of addiction are readily seen or observable even among people we know well,” says the county’s press release. “Be aware of this issue by recognizing the signs of overdose and becoming familiar with services in San Benito County to assist those suffering from opioid or substance use disorder and to discuss with family and loved ones.”

Individuals who are concerned about a family member, friend, household member or anyone they know overdosing on opioids are encouraged to acquire Narcan and to recognize the signs and symptoms of an overdose.

Narcan nasal spray can be obtained without a prescription from local pharmacies (ask the pharmacist about the medication), through NEXT Distro at nextdistro.org/intranasaltraining, or from the county’s Opioid Task Force at sbcopioidtaskforce.org/. You can also acquire Narcan by emailing [email protected]

Narcan is “easy and safe for anyone to administer as a first aid measure,” says the county press release. Those administering Narcan or calling 911 are protected under the state’s Good Samaritan Law.

Signs of an opioid overdose include:

– Unable to wake up or stay awake

– Pinpoint pupils

-P ale/blue skin tinge-usually lips and fingertips show first

-Body very limp

– Gurgling/snoring noise

– Slow breathing

For more information about substance use resources in San Benito County, visit the San Benito County Substance Use and Support Services Resources Guide at https://tinyurl.com/nmebez5h.

Source: San Benito County Opioid Task Force