March 15, 2022
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Palacios appointed to San Benito County judge’s seat

New judge fills vacancy left by retirement of Steven Sanders

By: Staff Report
Gov. Gavin Newsom this week announced the appointment of Hollister resident Patrick K. Palacios, 57, to serve as San Benito Superior Court Judge.

Judge Patrick K. Palacios

Palacios has served as a Commissioner of the San Benito County Superior Court since 2020, says a press release from San Benito County Superior Court. He was a sole practitioner attorney from 2015 to 2020, and served as a Deputy District Attorney at the San Benito County  District Attorney’s Office from 2007 to 2014. 

He was an associate at the Law Offices of John E. Skeath from 2003 to 2007, the release continues. Palacios was an attorney at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation from 1991 to 1994 and an associate at Rosenblum, Parish & Isaacs from 1989 to 1991. 

The newly appointed judge earned a Juris Doctor degree from the University of California, Berkeley School of Law, according to the court. 

Palacios fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Steven R. Sanders.  

Palacios will be officially sworn in by the Honorable Presiding Judge J. Omar Rodriguez in April. 

Staff Report

