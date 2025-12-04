To help customers prepare their gas appliances for safe use during the cold months ahead, Pacific Gas and Electric Company is offering free in-home gas safety checks, the utility company said in a press release. During the gas safety checks, PG&E also will re-light pilot lights for customers who have heaters or other appliances that have been turned off during warmer months.

Safety checks help ensure that gas appliances, including water heaters, furnaces and ovens, are operating safely and efficiently, reducing the risk of carbon monoxide (CO) poisoning within the home, PG&E said. Carbon monoxide is especially dangerous because it can’t be seen, smelled or heard.

“This complimentary safety program is a great way for customers to prepare for increased use of their natural gas appliances this winter,” said Jeff Janvier, PG&E Gas Operations Lead. “A team member will inspect all gas appliances to ensure proper functionality and perform pilot re-lights. Scheduling a free gas safety check is a benefit PG&E proudly provides our customers to ensure their safety and comfort.”

Customers can schedule an inspection by visiting pge.com/pilotlights. Scheduling an appointment online is free and will help avoid hold times on our customer service line. Customers can also call 800.743.5000 to schedule appointments.