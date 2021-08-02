good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
August 3, 2021
Photo: Tarmo Hannula
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Photo: Big rig crash closes Highway 129

By: Tarmo Hannula
A Caltrans worker helps clean up after a big rig smashed into a guardrail Monday on Highway 129 in Aromas. California Highway Patrol officer Fred Smith said the rig, carrying food goods, was traveling east on Hwy 129 around 1:15pm when he veered to avoid colliding with a westbound motorist who drifted onto the double-yellow highway divide. As the big rig careened off the right shoulder east of Rogge Road it tore out 187 feet of guardrail, Smith said. No injuries were reported. Smith said that since a crane had to be called in to right the big rig, Hwy 129 would be closed down altogether for hours. No injuries were reported.

Tarmo Hannula

