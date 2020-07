Hollister resident Chris Mora shot several photos of the July 12 structure fire in the city’s downtown and shared them with the Free Lance.

Firefighters from Hollister Fire Department and numerous surrounding agencies responded to the fire on the 400 block of San Benito Street about 4pm. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

According to various reports, four firefighters were injured while fighting the blaze. Check back for details about the July 12 fire.