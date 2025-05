Hollister High School welcomed hundreds of local students to Andy Hardin Stadium on May 9 for the 20th annual Unified Gifted Games, an Olympic-style event that allows students with disabilities to participate in friendly competition.

The event featured nearly 600 athletes—from preschoolers to adults—from Gilroy and San Benito County.

Hollister High School hosted the Unified Gifted Games May 9 at Andy Hardin Stadium. Photo: Nick Lovejoy/Courtesy of Hollister High School

An athlete throws a football at a target at the Unified Gifted Games in Hollister. Photo: Nick Lovejoy/Courtesy of Hollister High School

Cheerleaders compete at the May 9 Gifted Games at Andy Hardin Stadium in Hollister. Photo: Nick Lovejoy/Courtesy of Hollister High School

Athletes from Luigi Aprea School in Gilroy show their spirit at the May 9 Gifted Games in Hollister. Photo: Deziree Hernandez/Courtesy of Hollister High School