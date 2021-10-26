Photos: Scarlet Regiment Tournament of Bands

Rain or shine, the Scarlet Regiment Tournament of Bands was going to take place at Andy Hardin Stadium on Oct. 23.

Luckily there was no rain storm on Saturday night as nine different scarlet regiments from schools in the tri-county area competed at San Benito High School.

The event featured bands and color guards from Christopher, Independence, Templeton, Salinas, Oak Grove and Milpitas high schools, along with the Morgan Hill Unified School District that was made up with students from both Ann Sobrato and Live Oak high schools.

Independence won the Class 1A division with a score of 71.375, followed by Templeton (67.100) and Christopher (63.450).

Oak Grove (74.525) won the Class 2A division, followed by San Benito (71.125) and Salinas (66.375).

Morgan Hill Unified scored a 75.025 in the Class 3A division, while Milpitas finished with 78.200 points in the Class 4A division.