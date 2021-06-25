Photos: Summertime in the S.B.C.

The summer season is officially here in San Benito County and local residents are looking for ways to have fun under the sun.

“Doni Bee,” a musician in Hollister, was practicing on his alto saxophone at Dunne Park on June 23. He said he recently started playing the saxophone but he specializes in other instruments including piano.

For those interested in learning how to play the piano, Doni Bee is available for music lessons at [email protected].

The Hollister Certified Farmers’ Market is also an ideal spot to spend a Wednesday afternoon. The weekly downtown event features vendors selling fresh produce, flowers and other goodies such as toasted garbanzo beans from Hernandez Produce.

The market also features fan favorites such as Quiero Churros, Lemon Made, Sweet Smile Mini Donuts and Ivan’s Baked Potatoes. The market is open every Wednesday from 3-7:30pm on Sixth Street between San Benito and East streets.