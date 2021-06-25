good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
June 25, 2021
“Doni Bee,” a musician in Hollister, was practicing on his alto saxophone at Dunne Park on June 23. Photo: Juan Reyes
Photos: Summertime in the S.B.C.

Hollister Farmers’ Market still running strong

By: Staff Report
The summer season is officially here in San Benito County and local residents are looking for ways to have fun under the sun.

“Doni Bee,” a musician in Hollister, was practicing on his alto saxophone at Dunne Park on June 23. He said he recently started playing the saxophone but he specializes in other instruments including piano.

For those interested in learning how to play the piano, Doni Bee is available for music lessons at [email protected]

The Hollister Certified Farmers’ Market is also an ideal spot to spend a Wednesday afternoon. The weekly downtown event features vendors selling fresh produce, flowers and other goodies such as toasted garbanzo beans from Hernandez Produce.

The market also features fan favorites such as Quiero Churros, Lemon Made, Sweet Smile Mini Donuts and Ivan’s Baked Potatoes. The market is open every Wednesday from 3-7:30pm on Sixth Street between San Benito and East streets.

