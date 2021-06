In this week’s episode, sports editors Emanuel Lee and Juan Reyes will recap what happened with some of our local teams in the CCS baseball championships.

Then they’ll dive into the CCS Track and Field Finals, find out who came out on top as medalist in the final meet of the season.

And finally, they’ll end the show by giving a head start on the new football season, which officially started two weeks ago for most programs.

We’ll have all this and more on… the Cover 3 Sports Podcast.