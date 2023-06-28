good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
June 28, 2023
CommunityFeaturedNewsLocal News

Pile driving work to impact residents, motorists along Highway 156 project

Operation to begin July 3 and continue through July 17

By: Staff Report
Noisy, high-impact construction work will occupy the Highway 156 Improvement Project with a pile driving operation starting July 3, according to Caltrans. 

The pile driving will begin in the area of the neighborhoods near Mission Farms RV Park and the Copperleaf community. The operation will take place from July 3-17, with no work scheduled for the July 4 holiday, says a press release from the California Department of Transportation. The work will take place from 7am-3pm each day. 

Residents in these areas will hear loud noise and feel ground vibrations during this phase of construction, Caltrans said. Motorists traveling through the area will also hear noise from the activity. 

The pile driving operation is necessary to construct a retaining and sound wall for the Highway 156 Improvement project. 

When complete, the project—also known as the San Benito Route 156 Improvement Project—will be located immediately south of the existing Highway 156 alignment. The 5.2-mile project will begin at The Alameda in San Juan Bautista and continue to the east side of Fourth Street in Hollister.

The construction contractor for the $75 million project is Teichert Construction from Pleasanton. The project is expected to be complete by summer 2026, according to Caltrans.  

The press release from Caltrans noted that since November 2021, California has received nearly $19 billion in federal infrastructure funding. That includes $14.8 billion in federal transportation funding to upgrade the state’s roads, bridges, rail, public transit, airports, electric vehicle charging network, ports and waterways. These transportation investments have created more than 42,000 jobs. 

For more information about California transportation projects funded by the IIJA and SB 1, visit RebuildingCA.ca.gov.

The IIJA, also known as the “Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” is a once-in-a-generation investment in the nation’s infrastructure and competitiveness. California receives federal infrastructure funding based on formula and competitive grants. Based on formula funding alone, the IIJA will bring California an estimated $41.9 billion over five years.

Staff Report
A staff member edited this provided article.

