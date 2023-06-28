Pile driving work to impact residents, motorists along Highway 156 project

Noisy, high-impact construction work will occupy the Highway 156 Improvement Project with a pile driving operation starting July 3, according to Caltrans.

The pile driving will begin in the area of the neighborhoods near Mission Farms RV Park and the Copperleaf community. The operation will take place from July 3-17, with no work scheduled for the July 4 holiday, says a press release from the California Department of Transportation. The work will take place from 7am-3pm each day.

Residents in these areas will hear loud noise and feel ground vibrations during this phase of construction, Caltrans said. Motorists traveling through the area will also hear noise from the activity.

The pile driving operation is necessary to construct a retaining and sound wall for the Highway 156 Improvement project.

When complete, the project—also known as the San Benito Route 156 Improvement Project—will be located immediately south of the existing Highway 156 alignment. The 5.2-mile project will begin at The Alameda in San Juan Bautista and continue to the east side of Fourth Street in Hollister.

The construction contractor for the $75 million project is Teichert Construction from Pleasanton. The project is expected to be complete by summer 2026, according to Caltrans.

