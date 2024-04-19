Police arrested a Hollister man on suspicion of animal cruelty after receiving reports the suspect had been offering ear cropping, artificial insemination and other procedures to local dog owners, authorities said.

Hollister Police Animal Care and Services investigated the allegations. On April 15, animal control and police officers served a search warrant at the suspect’s home, located on the 200 block of Bravada Circle, the Hollister Police Department said in a press release.

Officers found animals at the home that had been without food or water, and some housed with built up feces, police said.

The suspect, Luis Giovanni, 34, was arrested on suspicion of felony animal cruelty and possession of a schedule 3 controlled substance, according to police. The controlled substance found in Giovanni’s possession is typically used as an anesthetic agent during surgical procedures.

Police said Giovanni is associated with a business known as HollisterBullies831.

Animal control officers seized 17 dogs from the property and provided them with immediate veterinary care, says the press release. The animals were evaluated by a local veterinarian, and did not appear to be in immediate distress. The dogs were returned to their owners later on April 15.

The press release adds, “Hollister Police Animal Care and Services would like to remind the public that it is unlawful for any person having charge or custody of any animal, either as owner or otherwise, to subject any animal to needless suffering, inflict unnecessary cruelty upon an animal, or in any manner abuse an animal, or (deprive) an animal of necessary sustenance, drink or shelter as it violates California (Penal Code) 597.”

The crime of felony animal cruelty is punishable by prison, a fine up to $20,000 or both, police said.

“We are extremely grateful to the people that stepped forward to report this to the appropriate authorities,” Hollister Police said in the press release.

Anyone with information about the investigation can contact Hollister Animal Control at 831.636.4320.