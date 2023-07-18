good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
83.5 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
July 18, 2023
Article Search
Calendar and Briefs
NewsAgricultureBusinessHealthLocal NewsNonprofitsCommunityFeatured

Learn how to compost on July 29

By: Staff Report
1
0

San Benito Integrated Waste Management (SBCIWM) will host two upcoming free composting workshops where attendees can learn how to turn food scraps and yard waste into nutrient rich soil.

The Composting 101 Workshop is scheduled for 9:30am July 29; and a Sheet Mulching Technique and Fundamentals Workshop will take place 11am July 29. Both workshops will take place at the Epicenter, 440 San Benito Street in Hollister

In the Composting 101 session, the county’s Master Composters will guide participants through the basics of composting at home, says a press release from San Benito County. You’ll learn how to use a compost bin, select materials to compost, maintain the bin, troubleshoot common issues and more. Expect hands-on experience to put theory into practice.

In the Sheet Mulching workshop, attendees will learn the step-by-step instructions for selecting materials, layering properly and maintaining a successful sheet mulch. Experienced and beginning gardeners can learn how to implement this technique and create a thriving low-maintenance garden, says the press release.

Workshop participants will have opportunities to chat with the county’s composting experts and gain answers to questions about composting. 

To sign up for one or both workshops, email [email protected] or call 831.636.4110. Space is limited. Free composting bins will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last. 

Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Community

Letter: Denial is deadly

submitted -
Re: Opinion Page Cartoon, Free Lance, July 14 The Joe...
Business

HHS, Gavilan partner for dual enrollment program

Staff Report -
San Benito High School District and Gavilan College have...
Business

South Bay, Central Coast under excessive heat warning for coming weekend

Staff Report -
The interior Bay Area and Central Coast are under...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
273FollowersFollow
1,079FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Letter: Denial is deadly

HHS, Gavilan partner for dual enrollment program