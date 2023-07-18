Learn how to compost on July 29

San Benito Integrated Waste Management (SBCIWM) will host two upcoming free composting workshops where attendees can learn how to turn food scraps and yard waste into nutrient rich soil.

The Composting 101 Workshop is scheduled for 9:30am July 29; and a Sheet Mulching Technique and Fundamentals Workshop will take place 11am July 29. Both workshops will take place at the Epicenter, 440 San Benito Street in Hollister

In the Composting 101 session, the county’s Master Composters will guide participants through the basics of composting at home, says a press release from San Benito County. You’ll learn how to use a compost bin, select materials to compost, maintain the bin, troubleshoot common issues and more. Expect hands-on experience to put theory into practice.

In the Sheet Mulching workshop, attendees will learn the step-by-step instructions for selecting materials, layering properly and maintaining a successful sheet mulch. Experienced and beginning gardeners can learn how to implement this technique and create a thriving low-maintenance garden, says the press release.

Workshop participants will have opportunities to chat with the county’s composting experts and gain answers to questions about composting.

To sign up for one or both workshops, email [email protected] or call 831.636.4110. Space is limited. Free composting bins will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.