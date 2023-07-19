good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
53.6 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
July 20, 2023
Article Search
Sophia Mariottini, a 2023 Hollister High graduate, has earned a half-dozen awards since the softball season ended, including Max Preps Second Team All America and SB Live Sports California Player of the Year. File photo.
FeaturedSportsHigh School Sports

Recent HHS grad Sophia Mariottini, teammates reap bounty of awards

By: Emanuel Lee
155
0

The Hollister High softball team’s season finished June 3, but the awards keep rolling in for the players who made it happen. 

SBLive Sports California released its All-State team last week and Haybalers pitcher Sophia Mariottini was named the Player of the Year, first baseman Taylor Faga made the first team and outfielder Grace Peffley was named to the second team. Faga and shortstop Mia Phillips made the Cal-Hi Sports first team and Peffley the second team.  

The “awards” season for the top high school softball players is nearing its conclusion and Mariottini has hauled in most of the top honors from the premier high school sports media outlets. Max Preps All-America Second Team and SportsStars Magazine’s NorCal Player of the Year headline the list.

“I was excited for all those honors, but the Max Preps one was amazing,” Mariottini said. “It’s crazy because only a few California girls made that [first team], so I was in shock. But I wouldn’t have gotten here without my team so I’m grateful for all my teammates.” 

After the season was over, the softball team was honored in a city council meeting and at the Rotary Club. 

“I knew people cared, but I was shocked because it was incredible in how they treated us,” she said. “Even now we’re still getting recognition and it’s amazing and never ending.” 

The bounty of awards is no surprise given the recent HHS graduate went 30-2 with a 1.59 ERA in 171 ⅓ innings pitched while also being a tour de force at the plate, hitting .414 with an outstanding 1.117 OPS. All this for a Hollister squad that finished 30-3, won Pacific Coast Athletic League Gabilan Division, Central Coast Section and CIF NorCal Regional titles, and finished No. 3 in the Max Preps national rankings. 

Peffley hit a team-high .515, with two home runs, 34 runs scored and 29 stolen bases. She’s an incoming junior who also possesses top of the line defensive skills in center field. Faga was named the Cal-Hi Sports Freshman of the Year and to the SBLive All-State First Team. 

The power slugging first baseman hit .511 with three home runs, 29 RBIs and a team-best 1.432 OPS. She finished the season on a 12-game hitting streak, culminating with a stirring postseason run that saw her finish 6-for-8 with two walks in three CIF NorCal games. 

Possessing tremendous bat-head speed and contact skills, Faga is the rare high school player who can get intentionally walked a couple of times a game. An incoming sophomore, Faga will have Power 5 Conference schools offering her if she continues to progress. 

Andrew Barragan, who recently completed his eighth season as the Hollister coach, spoke to Faga’s work ethic just before the season started. Barragan owns the Blackjacks hitting facility in town and was amazed with her focus. 

“Taylor shows up every morning to the batting cage and hits before school,” Barragan said. “She lives by Park Hill and rides her bike to the facility to go hit and after that to the high school to start her day. Every morning. I’ve never had a player do that. I just gave her the combo [to get into the building], and she shuts the lights off when she’s done. 

“She treats it like it’s her second house. One morning I’m dropping off my granddaughter at school, it’s 6:50am and the lights are on. I’m thinking, ‘What the heck, she left the lights on.’ I park, take a couple of steps and could hear the music playing. Sure enough, I poke my head in there and Taylor is hitting. That’s the kind of player she is. Between her and Mariottini, that’s the road show right there everyone wants to see.”

Mariottini, who will play at Division II program Molloy University (Rockville Centre, N.Y.) next year, plays the most important position in softball: pitcher. Up until this year, the right-hander had put together some solid seasons but in 2023 she took her game to another level. 

Using pinpoint control and tremendous movement on her pitches—particularly the screwball—Mariottini was dominant despite not having the prototypical strikeout numbers of the ace that finished as the top-ranked team in California. 

However, Mariottini’s ability to use her screwball to jam hitters up and in resulted in routine fly balls and grounders throughout the season. And when an opponent did hit a ball on the screws, players like Dominique Oliveira, Maddie Bermudez and Mia Philips—who was named to the Cal-Hi Sports First Team—were lights-out defensively. 

One of the keys to Mariottini and the team’s season was a humbling 10-2 loss to St. Francis on March 25, a game in which the Balers nearly got mercy-ruled. It was an early season showdown pitting the top two squads in the CCS and a golden opportunity for Hollister to show it could hang with the elite of the elite after going 0-3 against Mitty and St. Francis the previous season. 

It didn’t happen. Instead, the Balers were outclassed in every facet of the game, and Mariottini had one of her worst stat lines of her career, allowing 11 hits and eight earned runs in five innings. Rather than being demoralized for a sustained period, Hollister used it to propel itself into the history books. 

The Balers went 20-1 the rest of the way, beating Mitty and St. Francis en route to the CCS Open Division championship before edging the Lancers again seven days later in the CIF NorCal Regional Division I title game and subsequent No. 3 national ranking. 

“After playing them [St. Francis] the first time, we realized, ‘Dang, we could beat this team if we weren’t in our own heads and if we weren’t so nervous,’” Mariottini said. “Before that game, we put them on a pedestal and were kind of scared to play them. But after playing them, we knew we were right at that level. So that game really helped us move forward.”

A 3-2 non-league loss to Mitty on May 1 was also a pivotal moment in the season. Hollister had a 2-0 lead entering the fifth inning only to see Mitty capitalize on a couple of mistakes and rally for a 3-2 victory. That meant the Balers up to that point were 0-5 vs. Mitty and St. Francis dating back to the 2022 season. 

“When we lost again to Mitty, it’s like, ‘Wow, is Sophie ready? Is she up for the challenge, is she going to rally,’” Barragan said. “And she absolutely did. Second Team All American, that’s impressive. But I wasn’t surprised. She had a bulldog mentality and she should be right up there earning those honors because she outdueled those top pitchers. So I was pretty ecstatic that those awards came her way.”

Taylor Faga’s spectacular freshman season ended with top awards, including Cal-Hi Sports Freshman of the Year.
Emanuel Lee
Emanuel Lee is the sports editor of the Los Gatan, Gilroy Dispatch, Hollister Free Lance and Morgan Hill Times. An American High and University of Kentucky alumnus, he primarily covers high school athletics, Gavilan College, various youth sports in south Santa Clara/San Benito counties and pro sports on occasion. Two decades of journalism experience and recipient of several writing awards from the California News Publishers Association. With the Weeklys/NewSVMedia group since 2013. Emanuel has run eight marathons with a PR of 3:13.40 (7:24 mile pace), counts himself as a devoted follower of Jesus Christ and loves spending time with his wife and their two lovely daughters, Evangeline and Eliza. Coaches, athletic directors and parents are encouraged to report scores to [email protected].

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Gavilan College

Gavilan College men’s soccer aims to make noise in its return to the pitch

Emanuel Lee -
For anyone thinking the Gavilan College men’s soccer team...
Business

Nearly 300 classics featured in downtown show

Staff Report -
The Hollister Downtown Association hosted the 36th annual Street...
Community

Cyclist killed by falling tree branch in Gilroy

Staff Report -
A bicyclist was killed July 18 when a tree...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
273FollowersFollow
1,079FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Gavilan College men’s soccer aims to make noise in its return...

Nearly 300 classics featured in downtown show