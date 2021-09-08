Police: Armed fugitive arrested after high-speed chase

The Hollister Police Department arrested a man on suspicion of gun violations and other charges after a vehicle pursuit this week, according to authorities.

About 10:18am Sept. 7, an officer was on patrol in the area of Fourth and San Benito streets when he noticed a white Dodge van breaking a number of California vehicle codes, says a press release from Hollister PD.

The officer attempted a traffic stop, but the driver failed to yield, police said. The driver, later identified as Daniel Allen Perez, 23, led officers on a high-speed chase through residential streets on the east side of Hollister.

The pursuit ended when Perez jumped out of the moving vehicle at Arbour Lane, police said. The suspect continued to flee on foot, while the car eventually came to a stop after it collided with a fence.

Perez fled into a residential area, and officers formed a perimeter around the surrounding block, authorities said.

After a brief search, Perez was found hiding in a vehicle inside a barn across the street from where the van stopped, police said. He was arrested without further incident.

Officers found a black backpack that Perez had discarded during the foot pursuit, police said. The investigating officers also found a loaded revolver handgun with extra ammunition.

Police learned the revolver had been recently reported stolen from a Hollister resident, and Perez was a fugitive wanted by the state of California, authorities said.

Perez was arrested and booked on a parole violation, and on suspicion of felony evading, being a felon in possession of ammunition, a felon in possession of a firearm, a convicted person in possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm in public, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle and vehicle hit and run, police said.

“The Hollister Police Department would like to thank the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in setting up a perimeter and helping to take the suspect into custody,” says the press release from Hollister PD.

Anyone with information about these investigations can contact the Hollister Police Department at 831.636.4330. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.