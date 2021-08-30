Police arrest fugitive parolee in Hollister

Hollister Police arrested a fugitive parolee who tried to escape by jumping from the roof of a home where officers had him surrounded, according to authorities.

On Aug. 25, the California Parolee Fugitive Recovery Task Force was in Hollister tracking a fugitive, identified as Daniel Lopez, 35, according to authorities. A U.S. marshal assigned to the team called Hollister Police for assistance when he noticed Lopez arriving at a home where they were conducting surveillance.

Daniel Lopez

Officers responded to the 1500 block of Valleyview Road and coordinated with task force agents to surround the home and conduct a “callout” for the wanted suspect, Hollister Police said in a press release. Hollister Police officers and San Benito County Sheriff’s deputies set a perimeter, and task force agents began to call for Lopez to exit the home peacefully.

After several minutes, officers saw Lopez breaking through the roof of the home through the attic, police said. He climbed onto the roof and to the south, but realized he was surrounded by police. He turned around and ran to the north end of the roof, then jumped over a fence into the backyard of a neighboring property.

Officers chased Lopez and caught up to him near Sunnyslope Road. He initially fought with arresting officers but he was taken into custody after a short struggle, authorities said. At least one officer used a Taser to subdue Lopez during the arrest.

Lopez was medically cleared and later booked at San Benito County Jail on suspicion of resisting arrest, battery on an officer and a number of parole violation warrants, including possession of a gun, authorities said.

“The Hollister Police Department would like to thank law enforcement partners and especially the California Parolee Fugitive Recovery Task Force for helping to keep our community safe,” the press release from Hollister Police Department states.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation or any fugitive parolee on the run can call the Hollister Police Department at 831.636.4330. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.