Police arrest man with warrants after suspect seen tampering with cars

A 56-year-old Hollister man was arrested on felony warrants after he was seen trying to break into vehicles Sunday afternoon, according to police. The suspect was allegedly in possession of illegal brass knuckles and drug paraphernalia when he was arrested.

About 1:42pm Aug. 29, Hollister Police officers responded to the 2000 block of Eldene Drive on a report of a man who was seen tampering with vehicles and attempting to enter them, says a press release from the Hollister Police Department.

Dwight Andrew Cameron

As officers responded to the area, the man was confronted by nearby residents who had called 911, police said. The suspect jumped over fences and ran through backyards in an attempt to escape from officers.

Officers caught up to the suspect, identified as Dwight Andrew Cameron, 56, and arrested him without further incident, police said. Upon checking his records, officers learned Cameron had two felony warrants and one misdemeanor warrant for his arrest.

“Coincidentally, one of Cameron’s felony warrants was for being in possession of a stolen vehicle,” says the press release from Hollister Police Department.

While searching Cameron’s clothing, officers found brass knuckles and a glass pipe—likely used to smoke methamphetamine—in his possession, police said.

Furthermore, local police learned that San Benito County Sheriff’s deputies had recently responded to a report of a man who matched Cameron’s description and was seen burglarizing a vehicle in another location, police said.

Cameron was booked at San Benito County Jail on suspicion of felony possession of brass knuckles, possession of drug paraphernalia and the three warrants out of Santa Clara County, authorities said.

“The Police Department would like to thank those residents that called police to report the suspicious behavior. It is another example of police and residents partnering to make Hollister a safer place to live,” says the press release.

Anyone with information about this investigation may contact Hollister Police at 831.636.4330. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.