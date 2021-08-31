good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
August 31, 2021
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Cal Fire suspends burn permits in San Benito, Monterey counties

More than 1.6M acres burned in state so far in 2021

By: Bay City News
Cal Fire has suspended all burn permits in Monterey and San Benito counties effective Sept. 1, due to drought and dangerous fire conditions.

In a news release issued Monday, Cal Fire officials said 88% of the state is in extreme or exceptional drought.

“2021 has already seen over 1.6 million acres burn in California,” said Reno DiTullio Jr., Cal Fire San Benito-Monterey unit chief. “The excessive drought, predicted weather and current wildfire situation across the State reminds us that the public cannot let their guard down.”

One ember is all it takes to spark a fire, he said. 

“We ask all Californians to help us help you by preventing new starts, creating and maintaining a defensible space, and being ready if wildfire strikes near you,” DiTullio said. “We’re ready for wildfire; are you?”

The suspension applies to all burn permits within the State Responsibility Area and Local Responsibility Areas under contract with CAL FIRE.

