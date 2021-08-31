good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
71 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
August 31, 2021
Article Search
Quick Quack Car Wash is now open for business at 1180 E. Park St. in Hollister. The car wash offers free vacuums and detail tools for customers. (Photo by Juan Reyes)
FeaturedLocal NewsNews

Quick Quack provides a clean service

New car wash open on East Park Street

By: Juan Reyes
14
0

Quick Quack Car Wash is now open for business in Hollister, featuring state-of-the-art equipment that will leave vehicles sparkling clean.  

The car wash, at 1180 E. Park St., offers monthly plans that feature unlimited washes with high quality products, spot free rinse and free self-service vacuums and OSHA certified air guns.

“We’re looking forward to servicing the entire community and more,” Quick Quack store leader Emmanuel Reyes said. “We’re super glad to be out here. It looks like the market is speaking for itself.” 

Quick Quack had its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Aug. 11. They offered 12 days of free car washes to promote the business.

Another promotion they currently have is a monthly membership for $9.99, which includes unlimited washes, free vacuums and access to all of their locations across five states including Utah, Texas, Arizona, Colorado and California. 

They offer three different tiers starting a basic wash and dry service they call “Good”, which runs at $7.99 per wash or $19.99 for a monthly membership.

The next level, “Better”, has the basic wash and dry service along with rain repellent, wheel bright, undercarriage rust inhibitor, tire shine and triple foam. The middle tier costs $15.99 per wash or $26.99 for a monthly membership.

The top-tier, also known as the “Lucky Duck”, includes everything plus a three-step paint sealant process, duck bath, shine for days, wax to seal and a light show. That will run for $19.99 per single wash and $29.99 for a monthly membership.

Reyes said they do a 99.9% recap and all the water is recycled. They have a reclaim unit that goes through numerous filters. 

“We’re not just going to pump out dirty water onto your car,” he said. 

Reyes said the thing that separates them from other car wash services is the quality service they provide to customers. He mentioned that a lot is invested in the machines and equipment, along with staff training.

“On the outside we’re washing cars, it’s what we do,” he said. “But behind the scenes, there’s so much structure, the organization is methodically planned out and it’s amazing.”

Juan Reyes

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Local News

Cal Fire suspends burn permits in San Benito, Monterey counties

Bay City News -
Cal Fire has suspended all burn permits in Monterey...
Crime

Police arrest man with warrants after suspect seen tampering with cars

Staff Report -
A 56-year-old Hollister man was arrested on felony warrants...
Crime

Police arrest fugitive parolee in Hollister

Staff Report -
Hollister Police arrested a fugitive parolee who tried to...

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Salinas Valley Tribune
Scotts Valley Press Banner
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© 2021 New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Quick Quack provides a clean service

Cal Fire suspends burn permits in San Benito, Monterey counties