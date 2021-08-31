Quick Quack provides a clean service

Quick Quack Car Wash is now open for business in Hollister, featuring state-of-the-art equipment that will leave vehicles sparkling clean.

The car wash, at 1180 E. Park St., offers monthly plans that feature unlimited washes with high quality products, spot free rinse and free self-service vacuums and OSHA certified air guns.

“We’re looking forward to servicing the entire community and more,” Quick Quack store leader Emmanuel Reyes said. “We’re super glad to be out here. It looks like the market is speaking for itself.”

Quick Quack had its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Aug. 11. They offered 12 days of free car washes to promote the business.

Another promotion they currently have is a monthly membership for $9.99, which includes unlimited washes, free vacuums and access to all of their locations across five states including Utah, Texas, Arizona, Colorado and California.

They offer three different tiers starting a basic wash and dry service they call “Good”, which runs at $7.99 per wash or $19.99 for a monthly membership.

The next level, “Better”, has the basic wash and dry service along with rain repellent, wheel bright, undercarriage rust inhibitor, tire shine and triple foam. The middle tier costs $15.99 per wash or $26.99 for a monthly membership.

The top-tier, also known as the “Lucky Duck”, includes everything plus a three-step paint sealant process, duck bath, shine for days, wax to seal and a light show. That will run for $19.99 per single wash and $29.99 for a monthly membership.

Reyes said they do a 99.9% recap and all the water is recycled. They have a reclaim unit that goes through numerous filters.

“We’re not just going to pump out dirty water onto your car,” he said.

Reyes said the thing that separates them from other car wash services is the quality service they provide to customers. He mentioned that a lot is invested in the machines and equipment, along with staff training.

“On the outside we’re washing cars, it’s what we do,” he said. “But behind the scenes, there’s so much structure, the organization is methodically planned out and it’s amazing.”