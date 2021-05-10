Hollister Police arrest suspect for gun charges

The Hollister Police Department is praising the efforts of an off duty firefighter who called in a physical assault incident that helped lead to a gun possession arrest on Saturday afternoon.

Giovanni Bedolla, 21, was transported and booked at the San Benito County Jail for multiple felony charges, which include domestic violence and gun related charges, Hollister Police said.

Giovanni Bedolla

On May 8, the off duty firefighter witnessed a physical assault of a woman at about 2:50pm in the area of the 1100 block of Sunnyslope Road.

Police said the firefighter immediately called police and provided a detailed description of the aggressor and the female victim.

Officers responded to the scene and located the man following the woman as she was crossing Sunnyslope Road, police said. They mentioned that one of the officers contacted the woman and the firefighter who witnessed the attack, while another officer caught up with Bedolla.

Police said officers who investigated the incident developed probable cause to arrest Bedolla. They said during the investigation they discovered that Bedolla was carrying a loaded concealed firearm.

“The Hollister Police Department would like to thank the off duty firefighter for his quick thinking and reporting this incident to the Hollister Police Department. Citizens reporting criminal activity to police is [an] essential part of our partnership in keeping our community safe,” Hollister Police Department said in the press release.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to contact Officer Perez at 831-638-4331. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.