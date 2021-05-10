Sheriff: Hollister resident shoots burglary suspect

A resident of Southside Estates in Hollister shot a burglar who snuck into the home early Monday morning, according to the San Benito County Sheriff’s Office.

The burglary suspect who was shot, identified as Ocean Burger, 18, was treated at a nearby hospital and arrested on suspicion of multiple crimes, authorities said in a May 10 press release.

About 6am, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 3300 block of Cienega Road, at Montebello Court, on a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, deputies found Burger lying on the edge of the roadway with a gunshot wound to his leg, according to the sheriff’s office.

The press release noted that Burger is a resident of the nearby Southside Estates area of Hollister.

Upon investigation, deputies learned a female resident of Montebello Court was at home alone with her children, when she awoke to the sounds of someone rummaging through her closet, authorities said.

The woman confronted the intruder (later identified as Burger), in her walk-in closet, authorities said. The woman armed herself with a firearm and ordered Burger to leave her home.

The suspect, who was armed, refused to leave the home. He also had some of the woman’s property in a bag, authorities said.

The confrontation continued throughout the property. The woman fired several warning shots, but Burger again advanced at the resident, according to the sheriff’s office. She fired another shot that struck Burger in the leg.

Burger was treated at Natividad Medical Center in Salinas. He was later booked at the county jail on suspicion of burglary and possession of burglary tools, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the sheriff’s office at 831.636.4080, or email Detective Sgt. Bryan Penney at [email protected] Tips can also be sent by texting TIP SBCSO to 888777.