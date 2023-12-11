Police arrest parolee for breaking into Hollister home

A 36-year-old man was arrested for breaking into another person’s residence in Hollister and hitting the homeowner, police said late last week.

Rodolfo Miramon, of Hollister, was taken into police custody the morning of Dec. 8 after breaking into a home on the 1000 block of Cedar Drive, the Hollister Police Department said. After breaking into the home, the homeowner confronted Miramon who responded by chasing and assaulting the victim, according to police.

Despite being beaten, the homeowner followed Miramon until responding police officers arrived.

Miramon was able to initially evade arrest but was later located hiding behind a vehicle on Liberty Court.

Police said he was booked into the San Benito County Jail and faces a number of charges, including residential burglary and battery. He is ineligible for bail after police secured a parole hold.

The investigation is ongoing, police said. Anyone with information can call the Hollister Police Department at 831.636.4331. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at 800.78.CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.

