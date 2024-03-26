Two teenagers from Salinas stole two sports cars in Hollister early Friday morning, leading police on a high-speed pursuit, according to authorities. One of the teens allegedly rammed two sheriff’s office vehicles and struck a deputy before the suspects were arrested.

About 1:48am March 22, Hollister Police responded to a call reporting a stolen white Chevrolet Corvette from the 1000 block of El Cerro Drive, says a press release from the Hollister Police Department.

After an alert was issued for the stolen vehicle, a San Benito County Sheriff’s deputy located the Corvette traveling southbound on Fairview Road at Santa Ana Road, police said. The Corvette was traveling near a white Chevrolet Camaro, which had also been reported stolen earlier that day.

The Camaro drove erratically, intentionally preventing the deputy from getting closer to the Corvette, police said.

The sheriff’s office said the vehicles “took off at a high rate of speed in an attempt to elude law enforcement” when they saw the deputy. Both stolen cars turned eastbound on Lone Tree Road. Pursuing officers lost track of the Corvette shortly after turning onto Lone Tree Road.

Deputies and Hollister Police officers continued following the Camaro to the end of Lone Tree Road, according to Hollister PD. At the summit, the Camaro driver turned around and intentionally rammed two sheriff’s vehicles. One of the deputies at the scene pushed his K9 dog partner out of the way as the Camaro accelerated toward them, striking the deputy before continuing to speed away.

The Camaro continued back down Lone Tree Road at speeds surpassing 100 mph and with its headlights off, authorities said. The California Highway Patrol twice tried to use “spike strips” to disable the Camaro, but was unable to stop the vehicle.

At some point, the driver of the Camaro had stopped where the Corvette had earlier abandoned the pursuit, and picked up the driver of that stolen vehicle who was later described as an 18-year-old female, authorities said. Both suspects are residents of Salinas.

The driver of the Camaro eventually lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a utility pole in the area of Highway 156 and Monterey Street, police said. The 17-year-old male driver was uninjured and the female passenger suffered moderate injuries. Both were arrested.

The male suspect was booked at San Benito County Youth Services on suspicion of vehicle theft, evading a peace officer in a reckless manner, conspiracy and several counts of assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon, Hollister Police said. The female suspect was arrested on suspicion of charges that include vehicle theft.

The deputy who was struck during the pursuit was treated at a local hospital and released, police said. His K9 partner was uninjured.

The Corvette was returned to its owner, police said.

The police investigation into this incident is ongoing. Anyone with information may contact the Hollister Police Department at 831.636.4331. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the WeTip line at 800.78.CRIME.