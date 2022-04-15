good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
65.7 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
April 15, 2022
Article Search
Hollister Police released this photo of a vehicle—allegedly driven by a drunk driver—that crashed into Calvary Cemetery April 13. Credit: Contributed
NewsCrimeFeaturedLocal News

Police: Drunk driver crashes into cemetery, damages gravestones

19-year-old Hollister woman arrested at scene of April 13 collision

By: Staff Report
338
0

Police arrested a 19-year-old woman after she drunkenly crashed into numerous gravestones and burial sites at a Hollister cemetery, authorities said.

About 6:47pm April 13, someone called Hollister Police to report there had been a vehicle collision at Calvary Cemetery, 1100 Hillcrest Road, Hollister Police Chief Carlos Reynoso said.

Arriving officers contacted the driver, Tonatzil Montoya, 19, of Hollister, as she returned to the crash scene, Reynoso said. Witnesses identified Montoya as the sole occupant of the vehicle, which was the only vehicle involved in the crash.

An April 13 post on the Hollister Police Department Facebook page said the driver registered a blood alcohol level of .18—more than twice the legal limit of .08. No injuries were reported.

“There is no humor here. Only irony,” says the Facebook post. “Because if people don’t get the message, they will end up in the cemetery, or worse yet, put someone else there.”

At least 12 burial sites were damaged in the collision, according to police. Reynoso said some of the gravestones were “severely damaged.”

“The cemetery was encouraging anyone who has loved ones buried there to come by to make sure if there is any damage, to document any need for repairs,” Reynoso said.

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Poppy Jasper festival celebrates filmmakers at gala

Erik Chalhoub -
The stars not only gathered in the clear night...
Local News

Mission possible

Staff Report -
Three friends and their dog stopped in San Juan...
Economy

Holiday blessing

Staff Report -
More than 1,000 motorcyclists rolled through Hollister April 10...

SOCIAL MEDIA

4,205FansLike
150FollowersFollow
1,126FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES
Shanshan Whittall Henry Kingi poppy jasper international film festival

Poppy Jasper festival celebrates filmmakers at gala

Mission possible