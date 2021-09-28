Police: Drunken collision with pole causes power outage

A drunken driver crashed into a power pole on Sunnyslope Road, resulting in a power outage in the surrounding area Sept. 27, according to police.

About 7:30pm, Hollister Police officers responded to a report of a vehicle collision at the 1700 block of Sunnyslope Road, says a press release from the Hollister Police Department. Officers arrived and located a pickup truck that impacted a power pole and damaged electrical equipment. The vehicle’s airbags had been deployed.

The impact of the collision had knocked out power and internet in the area.

Officers contacted the driver of the truck and identified him as Zack Rigo Rodriguez, 28, of Hollister, police said. Rodriguez had suffered minor superficial injuries and showed signs that he was impaired by alcohol.

The officers conducted a field sobriety test and determined Rodriguez had been driving under the influence, according to police. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI and was later booked at San Benito County Jail.

PG&E responded to the scene to repair the electrical damage. Power had to be disconnected from additional homes to facilitate the repair.

Hollister Police are still investigating the collision.