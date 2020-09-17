Hollister Police Department sent out the following press release at 10:50am Sept. 17:

On September 17, 2020 a construction company working in the area of the 1600 block of Cushman Street has broken a natural gas line creating a gas leak. The Hollister Fire Department is on scene and has ordered evacuations of homes and businesses on the 1600 Block of Cushman Street, the 200 and 300 block of Tres Pinos Road and all of Slate Avenue.



Hollister Police Officers are on scene assisting fire personnel with evacuations. Please stay away from the area and more information will be shared as it becomes available.