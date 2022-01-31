good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
February 1, 2022
NewsCrimeFeaturedLocal News

Police: Fugitive arrested after traffic stop

Daniel Perez in custody on multiple suspected offenses

By: Staff Report
Following a traffic stop on a reckless vehicle, Hollister Police arrested a motorist who was wanted for multiple weapons-related warrants, authorities said.

On Jan. 25, Hollister Police Officer Julio Martinez was on patrol when he saw a vehicle driving recklessly in the area of Meridian Street near the intersection of Highway 25, police said in a press release. The vehicle had crossed into oncoming traffic while traveling westbound on Meridian Street, and then turned in front of traffic that was turning north onto Highway 25.

Martinez recognized the reckless driver as Daniel Perez, 24, of Hollister, and knew he had warrants for his arrest, police said.

The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Highway 25 and Meridian Street, but Perez chose not to stop, according to police. Perez led police on a short pursuit, nearly losing control of his vehicle in the area of Highway 25 at Santa Ana Road.

Perez’ vehicle suffered mechanical difficulties in the dangerous maneuver, causing his vehicle to collide with a curb in the area of Falconi Way and Harbor Court.

After the vehicle stopped, Perez was arrested without further incident, police said.

Police searched Perez’ vehicle and found illegal drugs and paraphernalia. He was arrested on suspicion of drug sales and possession of drug paraphernalia, according to police.

Perez had seven outstanding warrants for his arrest, on charges that include possession of a concealed and loaded firearm, possession of a gun by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon in public, violation of Post Release Community Supervision and a previous pursuit with police, authorities said.

The suspect was booked at San Benito County Jail, where he is being detained on $110,001 bail, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the Hollister Police Department at 831.636.4331. Those who want to remain anonymous can call WeTip at 800.78.CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.

