Police investigate ATM burglary in Hollister

Police are investigating the burglary of a bank’s automated teller machine in Hollister over the weekend.

About 11am Oct. 17, Hollister Police responded to a call reporting the Bank of America ATM located at 1707B Airline Highway had been burglarized. Investigating officers learned that a suspect had forced entry into a building housing the ATM, says a press release from Hollister Police Department.

The burglar stole a “substantial amount of cash” from the bank, police said.

Police are asking the public to report any suspicious activity they might have seen the night of Oct. 17 in the area of the 1700 block of Airline Highway.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Hollister Police at 831.638.4116. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the WeTip line at 800.78.CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.