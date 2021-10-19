good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
October 19, 2021
News

Police investigate ATM burglary in Hollister

Suspect stole ‘substantial amount’ of cash 

By: Staff Report
Police are investigating the burglary of a bank’s automated teller machine in Hollister over the weekend.

About 11am Oct. 17, Hollister Police responded to a call reporting the Bank of America ATM located at 1707B Airline Highway had been burglarized. Investigating officers learned that a suspect had forced entry into a building housing the ATM, says a press release from Hollister Police Department.

The burglar stole a “substantial amount of cash” from the bank, police said.

Police are asking the public to report any suspicious activity they might have seen the night of Oct. 17 in the area of the 1700 block of Airline Highway.

Anyone with information about this incident can call Hollister Police at 831.638.4116. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the WeTip line at 800.78.CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.

Staff Report

