Morgan Hill Police are investigating the disappearance of 18-year-old Marissa DiNapoli and are looking for a man they have identified as a person of interest, authorities said.

Marissa DiNapoli

DiNapoli was reported missing from her Morgan Hill home on June 30, according to MHPD. She had last communicated with family members at 9:16pm June 28. In a text to family members sent at that time, DiNapoli indicated she was planning to stay with a friend for the evening and would return home the next day.

When she did not return home and did not respond to calls from her family, DiNapoli was reported missing, police said.

MHPD detectives began to investigate and determined DiNapoli was last seen about 9:45am June 29, police said in a press release. She was seen in the company of Martin Mendoza, and the two were leaving a home on Trail Drive just outside the Morgan Hill city limits. DiNapoli’s car was later seen in the same area.

Detectives contacted Mendoza, who was not cooperative with the initial police investigation, says the press release. Police consider Mendoza a person of interest in DiNapoli’s disappearance.

MHPD officers are seeking information on Mendoza’s whereabouts. Police urged anyone with knowledge of Mendoza’s whereabouts to contact their local law enforcement agency. Mendoza is believed to be driving a white Toyota Camry with license plate CW87W00 or 9PTM351.

Martin Mendoza

MHPD issued a plea directly to DiNapoli: “Marissa, if you are reading this press release, please contact the Morgan Hill Police Department at (408) 779-2101.”

According to the California Attorney General’s “Missing Persons” page, DiNapoli is Hispanic and about 5 feet tall; she weighs about 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about this case can call MHPD Det. Kyle Tolentino at 669.253.4962 or email ky************@***********ca.gov.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at morgan-hill.ca.gov/FormCenter/Police-14/Morgan-Hill-Crime-Stoppers-88 or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.