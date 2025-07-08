The roar of motorcycles filled the air in downtown Hollister Saturday on day two of the 2025 Independence Rally. Thousands of motorcyclists, enthusiasts and curious onlookers packed downtown for motorcycle cruise-ins, live entertainment, beer gardens, food and merchandise vendors.

Sponsored by the City of Hollister and event promoter Roadshows, Inc., the event was stalled for the past eight years but has come back with flare.

This year’s event took place over two days, starting with the Fourth of July, turning downtown Hollister into a two-wheeled loop of all varieties of motorcycles.

“Its an amazing community,” said Rusty Lantsberger, who rode his 2017 Harley Davidson Street GLide CVO north from Visalia with his wife, Lorena. “The people are awesome—we are all one common group.”

Lorena added, “I love the event; it’s a destination. We’ve gone to Sturgis, Rocky Point and even a few gatherings in Mexico, like Rosarito Beach. The people make these events.”

Franklin Olivera rode his 2008 Thoroughbred Motorsports trike to Hollister dressed as Santa Claus.

“This is a very special event,” he said. “It’s very nice and the timing is perfect for me. I’m here for the Fourth and Fifth (of July). Everyone is so nice; I’ve met people from all over, including a woman who came here from Ireland. It’s impressive; we’re all united. There is so much to see. It’s like art.”

Ohgie Grape and his wife, Delia, rode their 2014 Harley Davidson High Glide up from Los Angeles.

“There are around 30 of us in this group,” he said. “We’re called the Pinoy Harley Riders Club and we started in 1999. We all ride Harleys. And the thing that keeps us together: It’s so fun to ride.”

The event included a main stage where live bands performed throughout the day on both July 4-5.

The local motorcycle rally started in 1947, and Hollister has been touted as the birthplace of the American biker since then. The rally used to occur annually, but has been on hiatus as a sanctioned event since 2017.

Earlier this year—due to popular demand and a significant majority vote cast in support of a 2022 election measure—the Hollister City Council voted to bring the Independence Rally back for its traditional summer holiday weekend.

Customized motorcycles with splashy colors, metal work, fancy upholstery (pictured on July 5) and more were the focal point of the Hollister Independence Rally. Tarmo Hannula Photo: Tarmo Hannula

A motorcyclist on July 5 strolls past the popular Johnny’s Bar that features a famous outdoor mural of Marlon Brando as the star in the 1953 movie “The Wild One” that initially drew a wave of popularity to the small, agricultural community. Photo: Tarmo Hannula

This unique motorcycle helmet, pictured at the Hollister Independence Rally on July 5, is accented with orange braids. Photo: Tarmo Hannula