Bruce John Bannister, a local pastor who had a major impact on hundreds of lives, died June 9, at the age of 73 surrounded by family after a lengthy battle with cancer, his wife Dori told us.

Bruce was born in San Jose on May 27, 1952, to John and Ruth Bannister. At eight-years-old, Bruce went forward at church to receive Christ. He was forever changed and lived his entire life serving the Lord he loved. Through his teenage years when many rebelled, Bruce was tucked away in his room, reading scripture and praying, which prepared him for the call of God in his life. When not home, he was busy with his family, cleaning numerous churches, getting them ready for Sunday worship. Bruce loved working with his hands, whether it was building or fixing—and he did both for his entire life.

He met Dori at the Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall, while they were serving in the Chaplaincy program. They knew immediately they were meant to be together, and soon had two incredible children, Amy and Ben.

The couple were ordained as Elders at Christian Community Church in 1993. Recognizing their gifts of pastoring, they were sent out to start a church in Hollister in 1999, which they named Hillside Christian Fellowship. The church quickly outgrew their home and moved to where it still thrives to this day, now under the leadership of Gateway City Church.

Through the unique giftings of Bruce and Dori, the church was able to establish several outreaches, working together with many county agencies. This included the Jail Chaplaincy, Men’s and Women’s transitional homes, Homeless Shelter and a Celebrate Recovery Program, which had a great impact on the city of Hollister. Bruce gave himself to people by listening, encouraging and caring for them. Pastor Bruce is often described as a gentle giant, a powerful intercessor, a lover of people and a man of great honor and integrity.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Dori; his daughter, Amy; son Ben, and daughter-in-law, Jen; his three beloved, precious grandchildren, Owen, Noelle, and Eames; and his sisters, Beverly, Karen, and Marguerite.

God bless the Bannister family.