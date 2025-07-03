It’s that time of year when cherries are ripening and families from throughout the region enjoy a stroll through the orchards selecting their favorite types.

At Fairhaven Orchards in Hollister, the Rajkovich family owned business has operated for more than 75 years and proudly continues its heritage of producing some of California’s finest fresh and dried fruit for the community.

George and his brother Martin Rajkovich, who lived in San Jose at the time, started growing cherries, prunes and walnuts in Hollister in 1958 making the commute south. Soon thereafter they purchased the property from Bedford Lynn on Highway 25 where the ranch is currently located, said Nicole Rajkovich, George’s daughter.

The two brothers were looking for another way to sell cherries; so in 1975 they recruited George’s wife, Lucille, to start the Fairhaven Orchards fruit stand out of their garage. With four small children (ages 9, 8, 6 and 3) Lucille sorted, packed and sold the fruit to the public out of the garage. She advertised in newspapers in Santa Cruz, Monterey and San Jose to bring in more customers.

The business quickly outgrew the garage. In 1983, they moved into the big red barn where the orchard is today.

After Nicole’s brother died, the three Rajkovich daughters Marie, Julie and Nicole, along with their husbands (Gregg Hoffman, Tim Gillio and Tim Hagel, respectively) took over the business and continue to operate it.

“We have tried to bring a bit more life to Fairhaven Orchards beyond just selling cherries,” Nicole said. “We tried u-pick for family fun, jam classes, baked goods, a vintage and gift store and more.”

Fairhaven has about 300 acres of trees ranging from various cherry varieties, Blenheim apricots and several walnut varieties. Cherries are primarily Bing, but also include Royal Hazel, Black Pearl, Coral and Royal Helen.

Although u-pick cherry events have ended for the season, they will continue to sell cherries until the last one is picked. Then they roll right into the fresh apricot season, starting June 27. U-pick apricot days will be announced soon.

“This time of year for the Rajkovich family is a labor of love,” Nicole said. “It’s an immense amount of work, but we love seeing all of our original customers and making everyone so happy with our product. It almost feels like a family reunion every summer to see our OG’s walk through the door.

“And to see all of the new customers and families join us during the u-pick events has been such a pleasure. I hope we can continue for many years to come.”