good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
65.1 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
May 19, 2023
Article Search
CommunityNewsCrimeLocal NewsFeatured

Police investigate false shooting report at Hollister High

No evidence of shooting May 18, authorities said

By: Michael Moore
32
0

A report of an active shooter at Hollister High School was unfounded Thursday afternoon, police said. 

The Hollister Police Department sent out a press release at 12:58pm May 18, stating that officers responded to the campus to investigate an “apparent false active shooter alert.” Police have not found any evidence that a shooting had taken place at Hollister High School. 

Authorities later said the Hollister High School campus was “placed on lockdown for a short period of time.” 

“Hollister High students and staff are safe and the Hollister Police Department is currently on scene,” said a follow-up press release from Hollister PD at 1:10pm. 

The release did not offer additional details about the false report or investigators’ findings. 

Michael Moore
Michael Moore is an award-winning journalist who has worked as a reporter and editor for the Morgan Hill Times, Hollister Free Lance and Gilroy Dispatch since 2008. During that time, he has covered crime, breaking news, local government, education, entertainment and more.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
273FollowersFollow
1,084FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Hospital district to consider Hazel Hawkins bankruptcy

CA Mother of Year plans to launch mental health campaign