Police investigate false shooting report at Hollister High

A report of an active shooter at Hollister High School was unfounded Thursday afternoon, police said.

The Hollister Police Department sent out a press release at 12:58pm May 18, stating that officers responded to the campus to investigate an “apparent false active shooter alert.” Police have not found any evidence that a shooting had taken place at Hollister High School.

Authorities later said the Hollister High School campus was “placed on lockdown for a short period of time.”

“Hollister High students and staff are safe and the Hollister Police Department is currently on scene,” said a follow-up press release from Hollister PD at 1:10pm.

The release did not offer additional details about the false report or investigators’ findings.