Local musicians named to Honor Band

Hollister High School Scarlet Regiment musicians Micah Bercasio (B-flat clarinet), Avery Cua (alto saxophone), Mikayla Dorado (alto saxophone), Leeza Gatson (bass clarinet), Megan Phillips (trumpet), Jared Provencio (baritone saxophone), Eduardo Rosas (tuba) and Sonia Zambrano (tuba) were recently named to the CMEA Central Coast Section High School Honor Band.

The local students “went through a rigorous audition process to claim their seat in this most prestigious musical ensemble,” says a press release from Baler Band Boosters. Students auditioned for the honor band from areas including Monterey, San Benito, Santa Cruz and San Luis Obispo counties.

The Central Coast Section High School Honor Band gathered last weekend for a concert at Cabrillo College, adds the press release.

Rancho Maze Color Guard excels in recent competition

The Rancho Maze Color Guard on Feb. 3 finished 2nd place at Hollister High School’s inaugural statewide Color Guard Competition, Scholastic Middle School A Division.

“This exciting event showcased 10 groups from throughout California, many of whom compete on a national level,” says a press release from Rancho Maze Band boosters. “As representatives of the Rancho Maze Band (RMB) & Colorguard, these proud Hollister middle-schoolers dedicated months of intensive rehearsals to showcase their skills on a competitive level.”

The Rancho Maze students perform under the guidance of Color Guard Director Mandy Redding and Assistant Directors Phoenix and Chlor Redding.

Rancho Maze Color Guard members and awardees at the recent competition include Alex Lemus, captain; assistant captains Zoe Garza and Lesley Martinez Mora; Dianna Acosta; Mia Garcia; Elizabeth Burt; Danika Campos; Emiliano Castaneda; Pryscilla Orozco; Lacey Rose Skaggs; and Alexa Torres Gonzales.