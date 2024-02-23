A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the 2016 death of a Gilroy man whose body was found in a Fresno County canal.

Vidal Zepeda, 39, was found dead on Feb. 22, 2016 in the California Aqueduct at West Clarkson and West Elkhorn avenues near the community of Three Rocks, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Vidal Zepeda, of Gilroy, was found dead in Fresno County on Feb. 22, 2016. Photo courtesy of Fresno County Sheriff’s Office

A dive team recovered the body and detectives investigated the death as suspicious.

Zepeda had last spoken with his family about 3pm on Feb. 4, 2016, sheriff’s officials said.

On Feb. 6, Zepeda was reported missing and his silver 2012 Ford Flex was found parked in a pistachio orchard near state Highway 33 and West Clarkson Avenue in Fresno County.

Zepeda’s family is offering the reward of $5,000 for information about how the Gilroy man died.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Fresno County Sheriff’s Detective Jose Diaz at 559.600.8204 or Crime Stoppers at 559.498.7867, www.valleycrimestoppers.org. Tips may remain anonymous and may be eligible for a $5,000 cash reward. Reference case # 16-2948

Copyright © 2024 Bay City News, Inc.