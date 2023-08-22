good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
August 22, 2023
CommunityNewsCrimeLocal NewsFeatured

Police investigate ‘grievous’ shooting in Hollister

poliOfficer commended for saving victim’s life

By: Staff Report
Hollister Police are investigating a shooting that left an adult victim gravely wounded over the weekend, authorities said. 

No suspect or suspects have been arrested in the shooting, to which officers responded at about 8:30pm Aug. 19 on the 600 block of Seventh Street, according to Hollister Police Sgt. Bo Leland. When officers arrived at the scene, near Dunne Park, they located one adult male victim “suffering from a single gunshot wound that was grievous and required immediate medical attention,” Leland said. 

The victim was in “serious medical distress” and had lost a significant amount of blood when officers contacted him, Leland added. 

Hollister Police Officer Nicholas Rudolfs treated the victim’s wound with a tourniquet, providing emergency medical aid that surpassed normal procedures for police officers in such situations, Leland explained. 

“This type of first aid is not ‘typical’ and is more akin to combat first-aid than typical medical intervention from a police perspective,” Leland said. 

An Aug. 21 post on Hollister Police Department’s Facebook page further commended Rudolfs—a five-year veteran of the department and a training officer—for his quick and thorough response at the Aug. 19 crime scene. 

Rudolfs “immediately recognized the gravity of the situation for the victim and gave medical care that undoubtedly saved the victim’s life,” says the Facebook post. “This was truly a matter of life and death and Officer Rudolfs displayed enormous skill in assessing the medical needs of the patient and reacting accordingly.”

Investigators located an apparent shooting scene nearby and recovered a weapon they think was involved in the shooting, Leland added. 

No arrests have been made and police have not announced any potential suspect information. The shooting is still under investigation. 

Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Support Local Journalism
