Driver arrested for DUI following three-car collision

A driver was arrested on suspicion of DUI after rear-ending another car on Highway 25, resulting in a three-vehicle collision Aug. 17, according to the California Highway Patrol.

About 12:33am Aug. 17, a silver Honda Accord was traveling south on Highway 25, just north of Highway 156 where Caltrans has been working on a new roundabout project, CHP Officer Alfredo Uribe said.

Traffic was stopped on Highway 25 at the time of the collision, and the driver of the Honda failed to react to the stoppage, Uribe said. The Honda crashed into the rear of a Hyundai Santa Fe that was stopped ahead of it.

The force of the collision caused the Hyundai to move forward and collide into the rear of a Chevrolet Camaro, which was also stopped, authorities said.

Following the collision, the driver of the Chevrolet complained of neck pain, Uribe said.

The driver of the Honda was allegedly under the influence at the time of the crash, and was arrested on suspicion of DUI, according to Uribe.