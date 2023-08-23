Hollister woman injured in Highway 129 crash

A 31-year-old Hollister woman suffered major injuries in a head-on crash on Highway 129 in Santa Cruz County east of Watsonville early Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at about 5:40am Aug. 23 on Highway 129 east of Murphy Road.

The woman was driving a red 2006 Kia Sportage east on the highway when the Kia crossed the double yellow lines and went into the path of a big-rig being driven west by a Modesto man, CHP officials said.

The two vehicles collided head-on, causing the Kia to travel off the roadway and catch fire. The woman was taken by helicopter to Natividad Medical Center with major injuries, while the big-rig driver was uninjured, according to the CHP.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but the CHP said it does not appear that impairment was a factor.

