good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
64 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
August 24, 2023
Article Search
CommunityFeaturedNewsLocal News

Hollister woman injured in Highway 129 crash

Collision occurred early Wednesday morning

By: Staff Report
320
0

A 31-year-old Hollister woman suffered major injuries in a head-on crash on Highway 129 in Santa Cruz County east of Watsonville early Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at about 5:40am Aug. 23 on Highway 129 east of Murphy Road.

The woman was driving a red 2006 Kia Sportage east on the highway when the Kia crossed the double yellow lines and went into the path of a big-rig being driven west by a Modesto man, CHP officials said.

The two vehicles collided head-on, causing the Kia to travel off the roadway and catch fire. The woman was taken by helicopter to Natividad Medical Center with major injuries, while the big-rig driver was uninjured, according to the CHP.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, but the CHP said it does not appear that impairment was a factor.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.  

Staff Report
A staff member wrote, edited or posted this article, which may include information provided by one or more third parties.

Please leave a comment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Business

Local Scene: NROTC scholarships available

Planning and Saving for College The Community Foundation for San...
Community

Letter: Don’t blame unions for hospital’s dilemma

As a retired Registered Nurse (R.N.), I read with...
Anzar High School

Hawks aspire to revitalize football program

Anzar High football head coach Greg Brazil has high...

SOCIAL MEDIA

5,035FansLike
274FollowersFollow
1,078FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Newsletter
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise
Public Notices

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
Healdsburg Tribune
King City Rustler
Los Gatan
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Local Journalism
MORE STORIES

Local Scene: NROTC scholarships available

Letter: Don’t blame unions for hospital’s dilemma