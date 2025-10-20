Police are investigating a shooting death that occurred in Hollister on Oct. 18.

Hollister Police responded to reports of a shooting about 7:22pm on the 1100 block of Sunnyslope Road. The occupants of two vehicles were involved in the shooting, Hollister Police said.

As officers were arriving at the scene, authorities learned that a victim of the shooting had arrived at a local hospital, police said. The San Benito County Sheriff’s Office helped in responding to the hospital, locating the victim and gathering additional information about the shooting incident.

The victim was flown to a neighboring trauma hospital, but later died from their injuries, police said. Hollister Police are investigating the case as a homicide.

“The Hollister Police Department would like to offer our condolences to the victim’s family,” the department said in a press release.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Hollister PD. Anyone with information can call 831.638.4331. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at 800.78.CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.