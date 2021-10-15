good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
October 15, 2021
Hollister Police locked down the Rancho San Justo campus the morning of Oct. 15 to investigate a report of suspicious activity. Photos: Chris Mora
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsSchools

Police lockdown lifted at Rancho San Justo

Students were not in danger while HPD investigated suspicious activity

By: Staff Report
24
0

Students are safe and a lockdown is over at Rancho San Justo School, after Hollister Police investigated a report of suspicious activity on campus Friday morning.

The Hollister Police Department sent out a notice at 11:42am Oct. 15 alerting the public that the middle school, located at 1201 Rancho Drive, was placed on lockdown, “only as a precaution,” while officers investigated the unspecified report. “Police are assisting school staff with a search of the entire campus. The students are safe and receiving instruction in their classrooms,” the 11:42am notice from Hollister PD said.

One hour later, at 12:42pm, police sent out an update that the lockdown had ended, and students were back to their regular instruction schedules.

Check back for details.

Photos: Chris Mora
Staff Report

