Police lockdown lifted at Rancho San Justo

Students are safe and a lockdown is over at Rancho San Justo School, after Hollister Police investigated a report of suspicious activity on campus Friday morning.

The Hollister Police Department sent out a notice at 11:42am Oct. 15 alerting the public that the middle school, located at 1201 Rancho Drive, was placed on lockdown, “only as a precaution,” while officers investigated the unspecified report. “Police are assisting school staff with a search of the entire campus. The students are safe and receiving instruction in their classrooms,” the 11:42am notice from Hollister PD said.

One hour later, at 12:42pm, police sent out an update that the lockdown had ended, and students were back to their regular instruction schedules.

