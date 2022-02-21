Police report robbery, overdose, vehicle theft in Hollister

Hollister Police were busy Feb. 17-18 responding to numerous high-priority calls, including a violent robbery involving a juvenile victim, a fentanyl overdose and a stolen trailer that resulted in an arrest.

Officers are still seeking information about the suspect or suspects in an alleged strong-arm robbery of a 16-year-old victim, says a press release.

About 8pm Feb. 17, Hollister Police officers were dispatched to a report of a robbery on the 1700 block of Airline Highway. The male juvenile victim had been knocked unconscious and robbed, police said.

The victim told police that three unknown males had assaulted and robbed him, authorities said. The suspects left the area before officers arrived.

Police are still actively investigating the robbery and are asking for any potential witnesses to come forward.

About 9pm Feb. 17, officers responded to an unrelated drug overdose call on the 600 block of North Street. Upon arrival, officers observed a 22-year-old woman lying on the ground, unconscious with a faint pulse and shallow breathing, according to authorities.

Officers learned the woman had taken two pills that had been laced with fentanyl, a powerful opioid drug that can result in deadly overdoses even in small quantities. An officer administered two doses of Naloxone, or Narcan, to the victim, authorities said. Narcan can be used to temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Hollister Police said the officer’s “quick thinking” in administering Narcan likely saved the woman’s life, says a press release from Hollister PD. The woman was transported to the hospital for further treatment.

Later in the shift, about 2:30am Feb. 18, police responded to the 1600 block of Fourth Street on a report of a stolen vehicle, authorities said. A security officer reported someone had entered a storage yard, connected a trailer to a truck and drove off the property by ramming through the security gates.

The suspect allegedly caused more than $3,000 worth of damage to the gates, police said.

A description of the suspect’s vehicle and stolen trailer was broadcast to area law enforcement. A San Benito County Sheriff’s sergeant found the suspect vehicle traveling on Highway 156 away from Hollister, police said.

Allen Bossard. Photo: Hollister Police Department

Sheriff’s deputies and Hollister Police officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. Authorities contacted the driver, Allen Bossard, 42, of Los Banos, and confirmed he was in possession of the stolen trailer, police said.

Bossard was arrested on suspicion of grand theft, possession of stolen property, felony vandalism and trespassing, police said.

Anyone with information about these incidents can call Hollister Police at 831.636.4330. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call WeTip at 800.78.CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.