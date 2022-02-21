good times local news media events catalyst santa cruz california metro silicon valley news local events san jose weekly pajaronian watsonville local newspaper, news events pajaro valley california gilroy dispatch local news events garlic festival santa cruz media events local california weekly king city rustler newspaper media local events car sales buy new car media
56.2 F
Hollister
English English Spanish Spanish
February 24, 2022
Article Search
NewsCrimeFeaturedLocal News

Police report robbery, overdose, vehicle theft in Hollister

Teen victim allegedly knocked unconscious by robbers

By: Staff Report
117
0

Hollister Police were busy Feb. 17-18 responding to numerous high-priority calls, including a violent robbery involving a juvenile victim, a fentanyl overdose and a stolen trailer that resulted in an arrest.

Officers are still seeking information about the suspect or suspects in an alleged strong-arm robbery of a 16-year-old victim, says a press release.

About 8pm Feb. 17, Hollister Police officers were dispatched to a report of a robbery on the 1700 block of Airline Highway. The male juvenile victim had been knocked unconscious and robbed, police said.

The victim told police that three unknown males had assaulted and robbed him, authorities said. The suspects left the area before officers arrived.

Police are still actively investigating the robbery and are asking for any potential witnesses to come forward.

About 9pm Feb. 17, officers responded to an unrelated drug overdose call on the 600 block of North Street. Upon arrival, officers observed a 22-year-old woman lying on the ground, unconscious with a faint pulse and shallow breathing, according to authorities.

Officers learned the woman had taken two pills that had been laced with fentanyl, a powerful opioid drug that can result in deadly overdoses even in small quantities. An officer administered two doses of Naloxone, or Narcan, to the victim, authorities said. Narcan can be used to temporarily reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.

Hollister Police said the officer’s “quick thinking” in administering Narcan likely saved the woman’s life, says a press release from Hollister PD. The woman was transported to the hospital for further treatment.

Later in the shift, about 2:30am Feb. 18, police responded to the 1600 block of Fourth Street on a report of a stolen vehicle, authorities said. A security officer reported someone had entered a storage yard, connected a trailer to a truck and drove off the property by ramming through the security gates.

The suspect allegedly caused more than $3,000 worth of damage to the gates, police said.

A description of the suspect’s vehicle and stolen trailer was broadcast to area law enforcement. A San Benito County Sheriff’s sergeant found the suspect vehicle traveling on Highway 156 away from Hollister, police said.

Allen Bossard. Photo: Hollister Police Department

Sheriff’s deputies and Hollister Police officers conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle. Authorities contacted the driver, Allen Bossard, 42, of Los Banos, and confirmed he was in possession of the stolen trailer, police said.

Bossard was arrested on suspicion of grand theft, possession of stolen property, felony vandalism and trespassing, police said.

Anyone with information about these incidents can call Hollister Police at 831.636.4330. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call WeTip at 800.78.CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.

Staff Report

Please leave a comment

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Gilroy woman sentenced to jail for role in U.S. Capitol breach

Staff Report -
A federal judge in Washington, D.C., sentenced Mariposa Castro,...
High School Sports

Playoff loss can’t dampen San Benito’s tremendous season

Emanuel Lee -
Even after the San Benito High girls basketball team...
Local News

Artists to gather feedback on mural project

Staff Report -
The San Benito County Arts Council will hold a...

SOCIAL MEDIA

4,205FansLike
150FollowersFollow
1,127FollowersFollow

SUBSCRIBE

INFORMATION
Contact Us
Letter to the Editor
Press Release
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service

ADVERTISING
Advertise

NEWS
Local News
Business
Crime
Schools
Politics

OPINION
Community
Editorials
Letters

ESPAÑOL
Artículos en Español

SPORTS
Sports News
Anzar High School
San Benito High School

CALENDAR
All Upcoming Events
Today's Events
Submit an Event
Promote Your Event

OBITUARIES
Obituaries
Archived Obituaries
Submit an Obituary

REAL ESTATE
Homes for Sale

SPONSORED LINKS
Central Coast Ace Hardware
Astraport Tables
Watsonville Rental
John Skinner Properties

WEB DEVELOPMENT
& DIGITAL MEDIA
Website Design
Hosting
Website Optimization (SEO)
Social Media Management
Sponsored Content
Analytic Evaluation
Newsletter Marketing

OUR PUBLICATIONS
Aptos Life
Cannabis Chronicle
East Bay
East Bay Express
Gilroy Dispatch
Good Times Santa Cruz
King City Rustler
Marin Pacific Sun
Metro Silicon Valley
Morgan Hill Times
North Bay Bohemian
Press Banner
Salinas Valley Tribune
South Valley
Watsonville Pajaronian

COMPANY INFO
Job Opportunities
Journalism Awards

© New SV Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved.

FOLLOW US

Support Your Local Newspaper
MORE STORIES

Gilroy woman sentenced to jail for role in U.S. Capitol breach

Playoff loss can’t dampen San Benito’s tremendous season