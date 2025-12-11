The Hollister Police Department will conduct a DUI and driver’s license checkpoint on Sunday night, starting at 6pm and continuing until 1:30am Dec. 15. The checkpoint will take place at an undisclosed location within the city limits.

In recent years, California has seen an increase in drug-impaired driving crashes, says a press release from the Hollister Police Department. Local authorities support the new effort from the California Office of Traffic Safety that aims to educate all drivers: “DUI Doesn’t Just Mean Booze.”

Prescription drugs and marijuana can cause impairment, and could result in DUI related charges if the user attempts to drive while under their influence, police said.

The deterrent effect of “High Visibility Enforcement” using both DUI checkpoints and DUI “Saturation Patrols” has proven to lower the number of persons killed and injured in alcohol or drug impaired crashes, Hollister PD said. Research shows that crashes involving an impaired driver can be reduced by up to 20% when well-publicized proactive DUI operations are conducted routinely.=

Officers at the checkpoint will look for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment, and check drivers for proper licensing—delaying motorists only momentarily, police said. When possible, specially trained officers will be available to evaluate those suspected of drug-impaired driving, which accounts for a growing number of impaired driving crashes.

Police added that studies of California drivers have shown that 30% of drivers in fatal crashes had one or more drugs in their systems. A study of active drivers showed more tested positive for drugs that may impair driving (14%) than did for alcohol (7.3%). Of the drugs, marijuana was most prevalent, at 7.4%—slightly more than alcohol.

Hollister PD offers reminders to ensure motorists have a safe night of fun that doesn’t involve a DUI:

• Decide before you go out whether you plan to drink or drive.

• If you plan to drink, designate a sober driver before going out or map out another safe way to get home by taxi, ride-share or public transportation. You can also look up designated driver services in your area using the National Directory of Designated Driver Services (NDDDS).

• See your friend or other patron impaired trying to get behind the wheel? Take the keys and help them make other arrangements to get where they are going safely.

• Report drunk drivers by calling 911.

People are encouraged to be a part of the designated driver very important person (“DDVIP”) program, the press release adds. As a DDVIP, you can ensure those drinking get home safely and be rewarded for it. Partnering bars and restaurants statewide have created non-alcoholic specialty drinks (“DDrinks”) for sober drivers.

For more information, visit bit.ly/OTSDDrinks.

DUI checkpoints are placed in locations based on collision statistics and frequency of DUI arrests, affording the greatest opportunity for achieving drunk and drugged driving deterrence, police said. Locations are chosen with safety considerations for the officers and the public.

Funding for the Dec. 14 checkpoint is provided to Hollister Police Department by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.