March 11, 2022
NewsCrimeFeatured

Police search for men wanted in Gilroy boy’s beating

By: Staff Report
Gilroy Police are searching for two men who reportedly broke into a home and beat a 9-year-old boy with autism Nov. 29.

According to police, officers responded to St. Louise Regional Hospital at 2:10am on the report of the battery. The boy’s mother reportedly told police that the two men broke into her home and battered the child, who was asleep in his room.

Police are looking for Joseph Sanseverino, who is the ex-boyfriend of the mother, as well as another man named Ethan with an unknown last name.

In a GoFundMe page, mother Samantha Alvarez wrote that her son is unable to talk because he has a mouth full of stitches.

“On top of that he is traumatized and won’t leave my side at all, not even to use the bathroom,” she wrote. “He will need to see a specialist doctor for reconstruction on his mouth.”

Alvarez added that the two suspects are from Gilroy and San Jose.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Catalina Fraide at 408.846.0485.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the Tip Line at 408.846.0330.

Staff Report

