Hollister
March 11, 2022
—Photo by Erik Chalhoub
Local NewsCOVID-19FeaturedNews

SBC Public Health to host forum on ‘kids and Covid-19 vaccines’

By: Staff Report
The San Benito County Department of Public Health Services will host a virtual town hall on “kids and Covid-19 vaccines” on Dec. 14, says a press release from the county.

The online session will take place on Zoom from 6:30pm to 7:30pm. County Health Officer Dr. George Gellert will answer questions from the public about Covid-19 vaccinations for children ages 5-18, says the press release.

To access the Dec. 14 virtual town hall, visit tinyurl.com/2p99az7w. The town hall will also be broadcast live on the “San Benito County Public Health” page on Facebook.

