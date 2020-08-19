Police are investigating a homicide in which a 44-year-old Hollister man was shot to death early in the morning Aug. 19.

No suspect or suspects have been identified, and Hollister Police Department is asking for the public’s help in the investigation.

About 5:17am Aug. 19, police responded to the 100 block of Sally Street on a report that a person had been shot, police said. Arriving officers located the victim of a shooting. The male victim was later identified as Daniel Cervantez, 44.

Emergency personnel initially tried to treat Cervantez at the scene, but he was pronounced dead by paramedics, authorities said.

“The Hollister Police Department would like to extend our sympathies to Daniel’s family,” Hollister PD said in a press release.

Police have not identified the shooter or shooters, and have not released a description of any suspects who might be involved. Investigators are following all leads and asking for help from the community.

Anyone with information about this investigation can call the Hollister Police Department at (831) 638-4331. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call WeTip at (800) 78-CRIME. Information provided to WeTip may qualify for a reward.